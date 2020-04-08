MOTEL 6: A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse Tuesday morning after he allegedly punched his son in the face. The man got into a fight with his 15-year-old son because the man was being loud and throwing things around the room. The son asked him twice to be quiet, and the man punched him in the face, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. The boy tackled his father to the ground, punched him several times and placed him in a chokehold. A friend intervened and separated the two, who both suffered minor injuries. The father was arrested for child abuse, and the boy was ticketed for battery.
