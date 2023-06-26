BURGLARY
3900 BLOCK EAST COLLINS ROAD: A 62-year-old man reported more than $10,000 worth of equipment and tools were stolen from his storage unit at Pak-A-Way Storage some time in the last three weeks. When he checked on the unit late Friday morning, he noticed that it was broken into and several items were missing. Among the missing items are an MQ Power generator, valued at $5,000, another generator worth $2,500, a compactor valued at $1,500, two DeWalt drills worth $300 and about 300 hand tools valued at $1,000, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. The theft occurred some time between June 1 and Friday, and the investigation continues.
ANTELOPE VALLEY STREET: The investigation continues into a theft of about $4,000 from a Campbell County storage unit. A 20-year-old woman reported her lock missing and $3,800 worth of personal items missing from her storage unit at Ward Country Storage Complex Saturday night, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
BREACH OF PEACE
1100 BLOCK DESERT HILLS CIRCLE: A 42-year-old woman who was only ticketed for intoxication Friday night ended up getting arrested shortly after. She was found passed out on the ground in a parking lot on Desert Hills Circle at 7 p.m. Based on her level of drunkenness, she was taken to the hospital and ticketed for intoxication, Wasson said. Shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to the hospital because the woman was uncooperative with emergency room staff. When they arrived she was cussing, yelling and causing a disturbance, and she was arrested for breach of peace.
DRUGS
HIGHWAY 50: An 18-year-old woman was arrested for drug possession Sunday and the driver of the truck, an 18-year-old man, was ticketed for speeding. Deputies stopped the 2006 silver Chevy Silverado for speeding 92 mph in a 70 mph zone. When stopped, deputies saw a nicotine vape and searched the vehicle. Reynolds said that about 2.5 grams of THC edibles were found, along with THC vapes, and the 18-year-old woman was arrested.
WEST ECHETA ROAD: Deputies arrested a 57-year-old man for drug possession Sunday afternoon, after he was stopped for no license plates. A drug dog indicated on the red 2002 Ford F-150 but nothing was found. Reynolds said deputies then searched the 57-year-old and about 2.2 grams of marijuana were found in the front right pocket of his jeans and he was arrested.
BLACKMAIL
ARROWHEAD MOTEL: A 46-year-old man said he was being blackmailed by someone on Facebook. He said he was in a relationship with this Facebook user, and that they’d been communicating for two weeks. They exchanged nude photos on Saturday, and the two were supposed to meet in person, but the man said the woman backed out. When he confronted her about this, she became upset and threatened to post his nude photos if he didn’t send her $300 in Steam gift cards, Wasson said. He bought two $20 gift cards at Walmart but was stopped by staff and prevented from buying more. The investigation continues.
4400 BLOCK DAYLIGHT COURT: A 41-year-old woman said her 13-year-old son received messages on Instagram from an unknown person asking for money. The boy blocked the person, and Friday his family members received an obviously doctored photo of the boy’s face on a nude male body, Wasson said. There are no suspects, and the investigation continues.
WELFARE CHECK
FORCE ROAD: Deputies spoke with a 38-year-old man at about 8:30 a.m. Friday who said he had initially planned on walking to Bozeman. Someone reported the man walking on the road, upset and talking to himself. He told deputies he was going to try and walk from Gillette to Bozeman to find his dog. After walking that morning, he was reconsidering his idea and ability to walk to the other state and deputies gave him a ride back to the Way Station, Reynolds said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
ELKHORN DRIVE: Two windshields were found smashed by a rock at a Wright business Sunday afternoon. An employee reported finding the windshields of a green 2002 Mini Cooper and white 2019 Jeep Compass smashed at noon Sunday. The incident happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. It appeared the person used a large rock found in the driveway of R and B Tire, Reynolds said, and the investigation continues.
NORTHWEST PARK: A city employee found a port-a-potty had been damaged. A firework had been ignited inside, causing damage to the wall. Paintbrush Services, which owns the port-a-potty, was contacted, and the estimated cost to replace the port-a-potty is $2,500. The damage happened some time between June 16 and 11 a.m. Friday, Wasson said.
TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT
NORTHERN DRIVE AND HANNUM ROAD: Highway troopers warned a 37-year-old bicyclist Saturday evening about different traffic infractions. Reynolds said that when deputies arrived, they saw the man standing in the middle of the lane with a backpack, bag and bike. The man seemed angry and ultimately threw everything off the road. Deputies stood by while troopers gave the man written warnings.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
ENERGY CAPITAL SPORTS COMPLEX: An 18-year-old man said he left his 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix parked at the sports complex for a few days. Some time between Friday and Sunday, relays were removed from his car and thrown into a nearby field, Wasson said. He was able to reconnect some of the relays. He estimates damage to be about $20, and there are no suspects. The investigation continues.
FIRE
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: Firefighters responded to a grass fire caused by fireworks Sunday evening, according to the Campbell County Fire Department press release. The fire burned about 0.1 acres before it was put out.
DEATH
BLUE TICK DRIVE: A 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at his home Sunday evening. The man was later declared dead and no foul play is suspected, Reynolds said.
