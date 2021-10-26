500 BLOCK OF EAST BOXELDER ROAD: Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, both Gillette police officers and Campbell County sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at Creative Beverages when a couple disputed a bar tab with staff. After the bill was settled, the man and woman were free to leave, but they began to argue in the parking lot, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. In the argument, the man pushed the woman, and the officers attempted to detain the man for the act. The man resisted forcefully, at one point grabbing one of the officers by the neck and pushing him into a wall, which injured the officer. The woman struck another officer who was trying to place the man in custody, causing injury as well. Officers were treated for injuries and released, Wasson said. In the process of the struggle, a vehicle was damaged. The woman was charged with felony interference due to the injury to an officer. The man was also charged with felony interference, as well as domestic violence battery and destruction of property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.