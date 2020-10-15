2400 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and marijuana. He was driving a black minivan when he was stopped at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday for having a broken taillight and expired registration. After officers smelled marijuana in the car, they asked him to get out of the vehicle and they found a syringe in the driver's door panel. After getting permission to search the vehicle, officers found a marijuana pipe and a small bag with 1.5 grams of of suspected meth in the minivan. They also found 1.5 grams of marijuana and THC wax on the suspect. The suspect also had a warrant for failing to pay on an original charge of no insurance, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. He also was arrested on the warrant and also charged for no insurance and having a broken taillight.
