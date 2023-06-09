CRASH
1200 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck Thursday afternoon. A 46-year-old woman in a 2006 GMC pickup was turning into the parking lot of Prime Rib where the 38-year-old man was traveling on the sidewalk on a motorized scooter. He crossed the entrance of the restaurant at the same time the woman was trying to turn in, and the two vehicles collided. The man slid underneath the rear passenger side wheel, and his lower left leg and the scooter were run over, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. He was taken to the hospital by EMS. There is no damage to the truck, but the scooter had more than $1,000 in damage. No one was ticketed.
BOXELDER ROAD AND HOSPITALITY WAY: Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night. An 18-year-old man in a 2010 Ford was driving west on Boxelder Road. As he approached the intersection, a 23-year-old woman in a 2018 Subaru turned in front of him, and the two collided. The woman was traveling east and told police she was turning into Creative Beverages. She believed she had enough space to make the turn and thought the Ford sped up, leading to the crash. No one was hurt and damage is more than $1,000. Police are waiting for video footage of the incident, and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
HIT AND RUN
TURNERCREST ROAD: A 63-year-old man reported his lamb had been hit by an unknown vehicle Thursday morning. He said that some time between 7 a.m. and noon, a lamb was struck on his private road. There was a blood trail from the point of impact in the center of the road to the ditch where the lamb was found, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. The man euthanized the lamb due to its injuries. He did not know who struck the lamb, but noted that the road has substantial oil field traffic. The lamb has a market value of $50, but the man has a contract with the oil field companies that values the lamb at $1,500 in exchange for using his road, Matheny said.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
DAYS INN: A 44-year-old man was trespassed from the motel Thursday afternoon. A 33-year-old employee told police a black SUV had been going through the parking lot and the driver was looking into other cars. Police identified the SUV, a 2007 Nissan, and its owner, the 44-year-old man. He admitted to being at the parking lot and said he was looking at cars, not into them, Wasson said. At the request of motel staff the man was told not to return.
INTOXICATION
NATIONAL 9 INN: A 36-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication early Friday morning. Police responded to a report of a disruptive woman in a hallway. Motel staff said the woman had gotten upset and threw her shoes down some stairs. Officers found the woman in the hall, and she told officers she’d been assaulted and began pointing out injuries that officers could not see. She was obviously drunk, declined medical treatment and was taken to jail, Wasson said.
