TRESPASSING
EAST FIFTH STREET: Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for criminal trespass early Friday morning after he drunkenly broke into his friend’s home. A 46-year-old woman called to report a break-in and officers found the 23-year-old drunk when they arrived at the home. The man said he thought he was allowed in the house, Wasson said. The 46-year-old said that the two are friends but she didn’t give him permission to come over or enter her home. He was arrested for trespassing and intoxication.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
2300 BLOCK WRANGLER ROAD: A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and then charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, no proof of insurance and careless driving after she crashed her Kawasaki motorcycle into a parked Chevy pickup at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The crash was reported by a 40-year-old woman who found the younger woman and her 24-year-old passenger near the Chevy. The woman was injured and the 24-year-old man ran away, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with pelvic injuries and officers followed her there. She smelled of alcohol and consented to a blood test. The passenger was contacted by police and said he had a bloody nose but was otherwise uncooperative.
DRUGS
EAST 12TH STREET: A man and woman were arrested for drug possession Thursday after a 45-year-old woman reported a 35-year-old man had meth on him. Officers spoke with the man and he allowed a search where they found about 2.5 grams of meth. The man told officers the woman placed the drugs on him and he didn’t know about it, Wasson said. He also said she had meth in an apartment. In a search later that day, a drug dog indicated on an entertainment center in the apartment and police found about 1 gram of THC oil and several baggies with trace amounts of meth.
FIRE
WAGON WHEEL DRIVE: No one was hurt when a trailer home caught fire at the Cottonwood Mobile Home Park in Wright Thursday afternoon. Matheny said when deputies arrived the front porch and entryway were completely involved in fire. Those living at the home were away when it caught on fire. None of the 10 firefighters, one chief and fire marshal who responded to the scene were injured, the Campbell County Fire Department press release said, and the cause is still under investigation.
THEFT
EAST SIDE LIQUORs: Police are awaiting video to identify a man who reportedly came into the store late Thursday night and took $41.64 worth of Miller Lite without paying, Wasson said. A 46-year-old employee reported the man wearing a hoodie and blue jeans entering the business and grabbing two packs of the beer before leaving in a 2000s model Chevy Impala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.