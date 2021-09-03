INTOXICATION

1000 BLOCK EAST HIGHWAY 14-16: A 36-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication and interference early Friday morning. Officers learned there was a drunk woman at that location and had possibly driven while drunk. They met with the woman, who was very drunk and uncooperative, trying to walk away from officers multiple times, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. She continued to resist while handcuffed, so she also was charged with two counts of interference.

