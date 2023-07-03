INTERFERENCE
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: A 23-year-old inmate was ticketed for interference after he punched a detention officer in the face Sunday night. At about 8 p.m. Sunday, officers spoke with a 26-year-old woman who reported that she and her boyfriend, 23, were arguing about fireworks. She said the man was drunk and threw his television on the floor. The 26-year-old’s mother, 58, confronted the man and the two fought but the woman didn’t want to press charges. Welch said the man then walked to the Center Bar. Police went to the bar at about 9 p.m. due to the 23-year-old who was causing issues. The 23-year-old had left on foot when officers arrived but they found him walking east on First Street. He showed signs of drinking and was arrested for public intoxication, Welch said. At the jail, his blood alcohol content was 0.32%. Detention officers tried to take the man into a booking cell. He was initially cooperative, but when he saw a police officer standing in the booking area, he became angry and used his foot to block the cell door from closing, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. A detention officer tried to move the man from the doorway, and that’s when the man punched the detention officer in the face, giving him a swollen lip. The two then got tangled up and went to the ground. While taking the inmate to the ground, the officer’s right hand landed on the floor. Once he left the cell, he noticed pain in his pinky finger, and at the emergency room he learned he tore a tendon and would need surgery to regain function in that finger, Reynolds said. The inmate was ticketed for interference with an officer.
DRUGS
FOURTH STREET: A 31-year-old woman who had a warrant for meth possession told deputies that she was giving birth. She was seen parking and exiting a Ford van early Saturday morning. A deputy knew she had an active warrant for bond revocation on an original charge of possession of meth. When the deputy tried to arrest her, she said she was having contractions and was going into labor. EMS responded to help the woman. A drug dog indicated on the van, which was locked. She refused to give her keys to the deputy to allow a search of the van. Eventually deputies got into the van and found 0.8 grams of meth in her purse. She was ticketed for driving under suspension, no insurance, expired registration and interference. An affidavit will be submitted for the meth possession charge, Reynolds said.
DECKER COURT: A 34-year-old woman was arrested for drug possession Friday afternoon. She was driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu and was stopped for not using a turn signal. She had municipal warrant for failure to pay on an original charge of animal nuisance. A drug dog indicated on the car, and THC wax and less than 0.1 grams of suspected meth in a pipe were found. She was arrested for possession of meth and possession of THC, Reynolds said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
BROWN DUCK DRIVE: Police arrested a husband and wife early Saturday morning: the man for drinking and driving and the woman for interference. Police went to the home after someone called them in as suspected drunken drivers. They found the 41-year-old man pulling into his driveway and he smelled of alcohol and appeared drunk. The man began sobriety tests when his wife arrived and caused a scene and interfered with officers. Officers tried to get the woman to go inside the home but she was ultimately arrested for interference. While she was being arrested, the man became uncooperative and refused further tests. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Both were given portable breath tests and tested higher than the legal limits, Police Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said.
TWELFTH STREET AND GREEN AVENUE: A 32-year-old man who nearly backed into a patrol car twice was arrested for DUI about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers saw a 2010 silver Jeep driving east in a westbound lane. It merged into the proper lane when officers approached, avoiding a head-on collision with officers. Once stopped, the man went into reverse twice, nearly hitting the patrol car, Welch said. Officers reversed and spoke with the driver who smelled of alcohol and could hardly stand on his own. He was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, failure to maintain a single lane, no proof of insurance and no seat belt.
DEATH
400 BLOCK EAST LARAMIE STREET: A 37-year-old woman called 911 after her 18-year-old son returned from checking on his grandmother Friday morning and said she needed medical attention. Officers, EMS and fire department employees found the 66-year-old woman dead in the entryway of her home. The 37-year-old said her kids checked on their grandmother at about 11 p.m. Thursday and she had tried to call the 66-year-old that morning but the woman didn’t answer so the 18-year-old went to check on her. He found her unresponsive. No foul play is suspected and the investigation continues, Welch said.
THEFT
5200 BLOCK M AND M CIRCLE: An 18-year-old man was ticketed for theft Friday afternoon after using a company card to buy fuel two days after being terminated. His former employer, Broken Link Construction, said he was supposed to turn the card in upon termination but kept it. He bought fuel twice in two days. The first time, he bought $68 worth of fuel. The second time, he bought $38 in fuel, Reynolds said.
3400 BLOCK BIRD DRIVE: A 29-year-old man told deputies that someone broke into his storage unit. He said someone cut the lock at an unknown date, and that the top drawer of his dresser was the only thing that he’s noticed missing. The drawer contained a vape and some electronic equipment, valued at a combined $200, Reynolds said.
CRASH
LAKEWAY ROAD AND HIGHWAY 59: A 47-year-old went to the hospital with a broken wrist and scrapes Saturday when he hit gravel with his motorcycle and slid. Welch said the man was trying to turn east onto Lakeway Road on his 2007 Honda motorcycle when he slid to the ground. Damage is more than $1,000.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
200 BLOCK RICHARDS AVENUE: No action was taken after a 50-year-old man reported to officers Saturday that he had video of another man snaring and killing rabbits in the home’s yard. Welch said the video showed a man walking down the sidewalk with a tree branch but there was no criminal activity. Officers informed the man that because there was no evidence of criminal activity, no officer would be involved.
FRAUD
HARDEE’S: A 64-year-old woman reported Friday that counterfeit bills had been used after a 35-year-old woman at First Interstate Bank notified her that three $20 bills in the bank deposit were fake. Another counterfeit bill was deposited by Taco John’s Thursday and there are no suspects, Welch said. The investigation continues.
