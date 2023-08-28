RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FOX RIDGE AVENUE: A 40-year-old man who was allegedly hallucinating and pointing a revolver at people in the area was arrested by deputies Friday evening. A 48-year-old woman reported the 40-year-old man was pointing a “large handgun” at people on the road. Deputies found the man with a 6-shot Taurus revolver and “actively hallucinating,” Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The man ended up dropping the gun and was arrested. After he was taken to jail, a jeweler’s bag with meth was found on the floorboard of the deputy’s patrol car. Reynolds said the man was arrested for reckless endangerment and possession of meth.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
300 BLOCK COTTONWOOD LANE: Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman alleged a 32-year-old man pointed a gun at her and her dog. The man told police that he thought the dog was running toward him growling aggressively, so he pulled his pistol out. At this point there’s no evidence that shows the man pointed the gun at the woman, but police are looking for video footage from the area, Police Capt. Jason Marcus said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
600 BLOCK GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 36-year-old woman was arrested for domestic battery Friday night after getting into a fight with her roommate. The woman assaulted a 29-year-old woman, causing injuries to the roommate’s chest and face, Marcus said. The younger woman defended herself and injured the 36-year-old’s eye. Police determined the 36-year-old started the fight and arrested her. It’s unknown what caused the fight.
200 BLOCK SEQUOIA DRIVE: A 49-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery Sunday afternoon. A 42-year-old woman called police to report that her mom, 65, and her mom’s husband, the 49-year-old, had gotten into an argument. Police learned that the man threw his wife’s cellphone at his wife, hitting her in the chest. The woman had a red mark where the phone hit her, Marcus said, and the man was arrested for domestic battery.
FRAUD
3300 BLOCK ALBERTA DRIVE: A 40-year-old woman lost nearly $9,000 in a cryptocurrency scam. She said a suspect recommended she invest in cryptocurrency through a website, which appears to be fraudulent, Marcus said. The woman transferred $8,785 to a broker. But when she tried to withdraw some of that money, she was asked to deposit more money, and at that point she believed she’d been scammed. The phone number connected to the suspect has been flagged for scams in the past, and the investigation continues.
SUSPENDED DRIVING
SECOND STREET: Two men were ticketed after they appeared to be racing late Sunday night. Deputies were patrolling north on Highway 59 when they saw a 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 driving without its lights on. The driver, 26, of the truck also was talking with the driver, 19, of a 2011 black Chevy pickup next to him. The two turned onto Second Street where they sped up to 77 mph in a 30 mph zone. Deputies stopped the vehicles in the parking lot of M.G. Oil Company. One man was ticketed for driving with a suspended license and one was ticketed for speeding, Reynolds said.
HIGHWAY 59 AND HIGHWAY 387: A 22-year-old man was ticketed for suspended driving after deputies stopped a white Chevy Avalanche for speeding 64 mph in a 50 mph zone. The man had a void driver’s license and he was ticketed, Reynolds said. The man called a friend to pick him up.
DRUGS
SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: Deputies arrested a 33-year-old man for drug possession after they found marijuana Saturday night in his 1992 Mitsubishi. Deputies stopped the 33-year-old for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone and smelled marijuana coming from the car. They asked the driver about the smell and he told them marijuana was in the glove box. Reynolds said deputies found less than 3 ounces of marijuana with packaging in the glove box and the man was arrested.
INTOXICATION
1000 BLOCK CHURCH AVENUE: A 31-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Saturday afternoon. A 58-year-old woman told police the man grabbed her hand and leg. She did not know the man, and she was scared. When officers spoke to the man, he was very drunk and could not stand up on his own, Marcus said. He admitted to drinking a bottle of Malibu rum, and he was taken to jail.
CHILD IN NEED OF SUPERVISION
SLEEPY HOLLOW: A 13-year-old was ticketed for breach of peace Friday evening after her mother, 32, called deputies asking them to give her daughter a citation. The woman said the 13-year-old was swearing at younger children in a park before she began to hassle adults who were asking her to stop swearing at their children. The 13-year-old admitted to cussing around the children and at the adults and she was ticketed, Reynolds said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
1700 BLOCK BOXELDER ROAD: A 20-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at midnight Saturday. A 20-year-old woman told police that the man was beating on her door, and that he also punched a 2008 Ford outside the home, breaking a window, causing $300 in damage. The man drove away before officers arrived, but they found him in a 2015 Chrysler near Highway 59 and Boxelder Road. He admitted to punching the car, and he appeared to be drunk. He claimed he’d drunk 20 beers, and he was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests.
CRASH
INTERSTATE 90: Two were injured in a motorcycle accident one mile east of Rozet Saturday morning. A 2016 Harley Davidson suffered a flat tire in the construction area, Reynolds said, so the 60-year-old driver tried to drive to the side of the interstate but ended up sliding the bike. The 60-year-old man had slight shoulder injuries and was not taken to the hospital, while the 61-year-old passenger had a hand injury and was taken to the hospital.
AUTO THEFT
ECHETA ROAD: A 43-year-old woman who works with Habitat for Humanity reported Friday that a homemade flatbed trailer, valued at about $1,500, was stolen from the road. The woman said it was last seen June 29 and has a wooden deck with 1-inch high side walls. There are no suspects and the trailer was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as stolen, Reynolds said.
