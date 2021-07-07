5000 BLOCK RAVEN STREET: A 45-year-old man reported Tuesday afternoon someone took a $300 check from his house and gave it to a someone identified as Mark, who deposited it into a First Interstate Bank account. While on vacation with a 31-year-old woman between June 21 and July 5, the victim noticed the $300 had been debited from his account. A bank employee told him that a $300 deposit had been made in Mark’s account. It was later learned that a friend of the woman, a 30-year-old woman, had been in the couple’s home when she took the check and used it. The check had the man’s signature that the bank said did not match his real John Hancock. The bank told the victim it would refund the money. It also is going to provide a copy of the bank statement to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The 30-year-old woman is considered a suspect. The investigation continues, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
