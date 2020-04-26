INTERSTATE 90: Multiple people were arrested on alcohol and/or speeding charges Saturday morning. A 17-year-old boy was driving east on Interstate 90 when he was going 106 mph in a 75 mph zone when he was pulled over near the Highway 59 exit. Officers smelled alcohol from the vehicle and saw a Busch Light beer on the center console. The boy admitted to drinking and was arrested for driving while under the influence. Two passengers, an 18-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl, were ticketed for being a minor in possession of alcohol. Another vehicle was pulled over at the same time. A 22-year-old woman was going 95 mph in a 75 zone. The suspect, however, failed to pull over. She was later stopped by officers at the Flying J Truck Stop. She was arrested on a warrant, for speeding and interference, Police Sgt. Dean Welch said.
