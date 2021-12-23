FIRESIDE BAR AND LOUNGE: A 28-year-old man was arrested for driving while under the influence, hit and run, careless driving and driving without insurance after he was seen hitting a parked car outside of the bar and taking off Wednesday night. A witness said he saw the man drive a 2018 Chevy Silverado into a parked black Ford, then collide with a concrete barrier in the parking lot before driving away. The driver was contacted at a home on Clearview Court, where he admitted to drinking at the bar and driving away. He performed field sobriety tests and failed. Officers arrested him without incident. Damage to the Silverado was greater than $1,000 and damage to the Ford was less than $1,000, Police. Cpl. Jeremy Dowdy said.
