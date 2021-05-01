CRESTLINE CIRCLE: After a mysterious 911 call, a 52-year-old man was ticketed for use of a toxic substance. During the call, the man was unable to answer dispatcher questions and groaning was heard in the background. EMS contacted the man and he put a can of air duster to his face in front of them, attempting to inhale it. It was cold to the touch, signifying it had been used earlier. He admitted to huffing two cans of air duster and three other cans were found in his room, two of which were empty. EMS cleared him and he was ticketed, Cpl. Ryan Warne said.
