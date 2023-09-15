SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
BUDGET INN EXPRESS: A 35-year-old guest was leaving the motel at 4:30 a.m. Friday when he saw a masked man drilling the lock on one of the motel’s dryers. He described the suspect as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds and wearing all black. The suspect left through the window of the laundry room and ran away before officers arrived. There are no suspects and damage is unknown right now, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Next door at the Baymont, officers found a black coat that they believed may have belonged to the suspect. It was covering a bag of miscellaneous items, which included 1 gram of weed and THC cookies. They spoke with a 54-year-old employee at the front desk, who said it all belonged to her. She was ticketed for possession of a controlled substance.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
ULTA BEAUTY: A 24-year-old woman was trespassed from the store after causing a disturbance Thursday evening. Employees said the woman was trying to use $200 in cash to buy $1,700 worth of merchandise and yelling at customers. Staff returned the woman’s money to her and collected the store’s items, and no monetary loss was reported. They asked that she not be allowed back in the business, Wasson said.
RUNAWAY
WESTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL: YES House staff reported that two teenagers ran away after being dropped off at Westwood Thursday morning. The two runaways are a 15-year-old girl, 5 feet tall and 100 pounds in a gray hoodie and blue jeans, and a 17-year-old boy, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, Wasson said. As of Friday morning they had not been found.
CRASH
WARLOW DRIVE AND GURLEY AVENUE: A 68-year-old man was driving a Nissan SUV east on Warlow Drive Thursday evening when he hit a deer. The driver wasn’t hurt but the car had more than $1,000 in damage. The deer did not appear to have any injuries and it ran from the scene, Wasson said.
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY AND BOXELDER ROAD: A 27-year-old woman was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. She was driving a 2015 GMC north on South Douglas Highway and leaned over to grab a drink. While doing so, she rear-ended a 2007 Mercury, driven by a 72-year-old woman. A passenger in the Mercury, a 71-year-old woman, complained of back pain and was taken to the hospital, Wasson said. There was no observable damage to either vehicle and the 27-year-old was ticketed for following too closely.
ANTELOPE ROAD: A 46-year-old woman was ticketed after causing a two-truck crash Thursday afternoon. She was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 on Antelope Road near North Antelope Rochelle Mine when she crossed the center line. She side-swiped a 2019 Ford F-450, driven by a 50-year-old man. Neither driver was hurt and damage is more than $1,000. The woman was ticketed for failure to maintain a lane of travel, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
CARELESS DRIVING
DALBEY MEMORIAL PARK: A 16-year-old boy was ticketed after driving poorly Thursday morning. Police responded after a report of a Ford Ranger driving carelessly in the area, spinning cookies in the parking lot. Officers found the truck and spoke with the teen driver, who admitted to driving in an unsafe way. He was ticketed for exhibiting speed and acceleration, Wasson said.
THEFT
WINGATE HOTEL: A 30-year-old employee reported a 20-foot ladder was stolen from the hotel. The ladder was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday and the employee discovered it missing early Thursday afternoon, Wasson said. The ladder is valued at $400 and the investigation continues.
DEAD ANIMAL
INTERSTATE 90: The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dead dog in the median of the interstate near mile marker 128 Thursday afternoon. Animal Control responded and found a dead black and white female Boston Terrier-pit mix, Matheny said. Officers tried to find an owner, but the dog did not have a collar or microchip.
