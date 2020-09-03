HIGHWAY 59: Campbell County deputies received a report of a man parking his black 2011 Harley-Davidson in middle of Collins Road. Then he stopped at a shop down Collins Road where he entered the building without permission. The owner asked him to leave, which he did until deputies showed up. The suspect then drove off and was later stopped as he was heading southbound on Highway 59. The 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, trespassing, criminal entry, no motorcycle endorsement and having a license plate improperly displayed. The deputy’s report did not state what drugs he was on, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
