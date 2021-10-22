FLYING J TRUCK STOP: A 27-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., police responded to a report of a man lying on the ground, unable to stand on his own. When they arrived, he was very drunk. He refused to identify himself to officers and tried to walk away from them, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. He was confrontational with police, and he was carrying a concealed handgun. He was arrested for intoxication. He continued to interfere, even with jail staff, and he was charged with interference as well. He was not charged with anything for the gun, but it is illegal to carry a gun while drunk, Wasson said.
