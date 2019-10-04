FOOTHILLS BOULEVARD AND VENTURA DRIVE: A 14-year-old girl was ticketed for assault and battery Thursday morning. Earlier in the week, she got upset with a 13-year-old girl because the older girl thought that one of her friends had been assaulted by the younger girl, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. When the two girls got off the bus, the 13-year-old tried to leave. The 14-year-old grabbed her by the hair and hit her in the face twice, causing her to fall to the ground. The older girl then kicked the younger girl as she lay on the ground. The 13-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.