SKYLINE DRIVE AND BOXELDER ROAD: Two teenagers were arrested on warrants and a third was ticketed for drug possession early Saturday morning. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., a white Chevy car driven by a 17-year-old boy was stopped for not having a license plate light. Officers searched the car and found 4 grams of marijuana. The driver was ticketed for possession of marijuana and for not having a driver’s license. His passengers, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both had county warrants. The 16-year-old had a warrant for conspiracy to commit theft and destruction of property, and a warrant for a conditional release violation for a previous larceny charge, Police Sgt. Jason Marcus said. The 18-year-old had a warrant for no valid driver’s license. These two were arrested on the warrants. The 16-year-old also had a backpack that contained tobacco and THC wax, and he was drunk and had a beer by his feet. He also was ticketed for possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco and underage drinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.