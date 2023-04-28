DRUGS
2400 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: A 29-year-old man was arrested on a number of drug charges Thursday morning. Police spoke to the man in a parking lot after being asked to check on his welfare. The man, Tyler Kershaw, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, but he denied that he’d been using drugs. He allowed officers to search his car, and they found THC and baggies with meth residue, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. He was arrested for possession of meth and marijuana, as well as a probation violation. At the jail, detention officers found a keychain with a container that had 0.3 grams of meth, and Kershaw also was charged with taking drugs into jail, which is a felony.
UNLAWFUL CONTACT
100 BLOCK HEPTNER ROAD: A 26-year-old man was ticketed after getting into a fight with a 71-year-old man Thursday afternoon. He drove from Casper to Rozet Thursday to see his three children. He has parental rights but he is currently homeless and has not had care of the kids for more than a year, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. The children are staying with their 71-year-old great-grandfather, who is the current caregiver. When the 26-year-old arrived at their home, they were in school. He pushed the 71-year-old, and the two then got into a small wrestling match. Deputies took the man to the homeless shelter, trespassed him from the home and ticketed him for unlawful contact.
ASSAULT
900 BLOCK STANLEY AVENUE: Two brothers were ticketed after fighting each other Thursday morning. A 24-year-old woman called police to report two men fighting. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man bleeding from his mouth. They learned he’d been fighting with his 23-year-old brother. The 26-year-old refused EMS treatment but drove himself to the hospital, Wasson said. After the investigation, officers ticketed the older brother for physical breach of peace, and the younger brother was ticketed for assault and battery.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
BELL NOB GOLF COURSE: A 28-year-old man was ticketed after driving on a tee box Thursday afternoon. A 54-year-old man called police to report that a black pickup had driven on a tee box. Surveillance video showed a Chevy truck drive onto the tee box, then drive off. Damage is estimated at $500. Police contacted the driver of the Chevy, the 28-year-old, who admitted to driving onto the tee box. He said he was unaware that he’d caused any damage, and he was ticketed for destruction of property. It’s unknown why the man drove on the tee box in the first place, Wasson said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY AND SIXTH STREET: A 47-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday afternoon. Officers saw the man nearly collide with another vehicle while on South Douglas Highway. When they pulled him over, he was drunk and uncooperative, Wasson said. He refused to do sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.
FIRE
1900 BLOCK SOUTH GILLETTE AVENUE: Campbell County firefighters responded to a reported structure fire Thursday night. The fire was contained to the stovetop, and the Gillette Police Department used a dry chemical extinguisher to knock down the flames before firefighters arrived. The firefighters cooled the area, checked for extension and ventilated the home.
THEFT FROM AUTO
MATHER AVENUE: An unknown woman was caught on surveillance video rummaging through several cars in the Sleepy Hollow area early Friday morning. This happened shortly after 2:30 a.m., and the only things reported missing were a cigarette lighter and some cables, Matheny said. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.