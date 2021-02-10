1000 BLOCK EAST HIGHWAY 14-16: Officers investigated multiple allegations against a 43-year-old man suspected of possessing and selling meth early Wednesday morning but no charges came, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. After conducting a wellness check on the man’s 16-year-old daughter, he denied officers consent to search his residence. He was contacted later about possible unauthorized use of his daughter’s mother’s car. Inside the car was believed to be a black backpack said to contain paraphernalia and meth, but officers were unable to located the car or the backpack. After obtaining search warrant, his home was searched but nothing was found, including the backpack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.