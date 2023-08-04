DRUGS
EAST WARLOW DRIVE AND PATHFINDER CIRCLE: A 34-year-old man was arrested on a few drug charges, including meth possession and trying to take drugs into jail, Thursday afternoon. He was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima and was stopped after a deputy saw him make an improper turn. A drug dog indicated on the car, and 15.43 grams of suspected meth, 0.2 grams of suspected liquid meth and THC gummies were found, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. He was arrested on two counts of meth possession in crystal and liquid form, and one count of marijuana possession. At the jail, a baggie with 0.8 grams of meth was found in his jeans pocket, so he also was charged with trying to take drugs into jail.
900 BLOCK CAMEL DRIVE: A 59-year-old man was arrested for drug possession Thursday morning. A nurse was checking on the man and noticed he was acting odd. He also complained of chest pain. When police arrived, they could see meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view, and they found just less than 3 grams of crystal meth and 0.3 grams of liquid meth. He was taken to jail for possession of a controlled substance, Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
CRASH
INTERSTATE 90: Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. A 2003 Ford F-250 was towing a trailer with a 2006 Chevy Silverado on it east on I-90 when it rolled over near the Highway 59 exit. Three people had minor injuries, but one person had to be extricated by firefighters and EMS, Reynolds said. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor Gillette Police Department had information on the ages, names or conditions of those involved in the crash.
INTERFERENCE
HIGHWAY 14-16 AND CHURCH AVENUE: A 38-year-old man was arrested for intoxication and interference early Friday morning. Police saw the man walking in the middle of the road shortly after 2 a.m. When they contacted him, he was immediately aggressive and would not identify himself, Wasson said. He also grabbed a meth pipe and threw it into the grass. He was placed into custody but kept trying to get away from officers. He was taken to jail, where they were able to identify him. They learned he had two warrants, one for failure to pay on original charges of open container and intoxication, and one for failure to appear on an original charge of intoxication. He was arrested for the warrants and also charged with interference and intoxication.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
CAM-PLEX CENTRAL PAVILION: Deputies are investigating an incident where an unknown person cut feathers off of some chickens. During the open class poultry show, contestants noticed throughout Thursday morning that wing feathers had been cut off of at least four chickens. The chickens were from various classes with contestants of diverse experience. No witnesses have come forward, Reynolds said, and the investigation continues.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
900 BLOCK EAST FOURTH STREET: Police are investigating damage that was done at Gurley Park Thursday night. Someone had placed human feces all over the inside of a Paintbrush Services port-a-potty. The hand sanitizer station also was broken. Damages are estimated at $160 and there are no suspects, Wasson said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
1600 BLOCK EAST HIGHWAY 14-16: A 34-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday night. He was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a 1984 Chevy pickup with the engine running at the Maverik gas station, Wasson said. Officers were able to turn off the engine and wake up the man. He was drunk, and after performing poorly on sobriety tests, he was arrested for DUI.
PUBLIC URINATION
FIRESIDE LOUNGE: Police were at the bar on an unrelated call when they saw a 22-year-old man urinating in the horseshoe pit shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The man was ticketed for urinating in public. He also is on probation, and his probation officer was notified, Wasson said.
