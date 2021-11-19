GARDEN CIRCLE: A 15-year-old boy was ticketed for destruction of property and breach of peace before being taken to the crisis shelter Thursday afternoon. Shortly after 10 a.m., his 31-year-old sister called police, saying the boy was making threats and that he’d punched a hole in the wall. The boy has had ongoing behavioral issues, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. He was ticketed for destruction of property. Two hours later, police were called to the home again. He and his sister had been arguing about a broken cellphone. She then went outside to help friends move furniture. When she stepped back in, the boy had an unfolded knife and stepped toward her without saying anything. He was ticketed for breach of peace and taken to the crisis shelter.
