LAKEWAY ROAD AND STAR HOPE DRIVE: No one was hurt after a one-car crash Tuesday afternoon. Someone called police after seeing a blue sedan crash into a fence before it stopped in a field. Officers went to the scene and saw evidence of the crash, but the car was gone, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. They later found the car, a 2007 Chevy Impala, at a home. The driver, a 16-year-old girl, told officers she did not know what to do after the crash. She was in the process of calling the police when they made contact with her. She was not ticketed or hurt, and damage to the car is more than $1,000.
