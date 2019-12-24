800 BLOCK GURLEY AVENUE: A Gillette man was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence battery and interference with a 911 call Tuesday morning. Common Sense Store employees called police after a 32-year-old woman yelled, “Help me!” to them, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. Earlier that night, the woman reported she was in an argument with her husband, Alex Slocum, 32, at their residence on the 800 block of Gurley Avenue. She told him to leave, which he did. But at 3 a.m., he returned and she locked the door. However, he pried it open with a pry bar then entered. As she attempted to call 911, he took the phone and destroyed it. He then allegedly ripped her T-shirt off, slapped her on the face and broke the television set. When officers arrived they noticed the torn shirt and damaged property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.