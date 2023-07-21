FRAUD
100 BLOCK NORTHERN DRIVE: A 65-year-old woman reported that DRM Inc., a construction company, had sent a check to an insurance company in Virginia to be reimbursed by JP Morgan. The employee said the check had been duplicated and cashed in Carey, Ohio, under a different name. The sum of the check that was cashed was $47,332, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. It’s unclear whether the construction company is out any money and the investigation continues.
INTOXICATION
CAM-PLEX: A 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was found drunk outside the Heritage Center early Friday morning. Deputies received a report of a man who might be lying on the ground. When they arrived, they saw him falling while trying to get into a motorhome. EMS responded and took him to the hospital because he was unable to care for himself, due to his drunkenness, Matheny said.
200 BLOCK WEST LAKEWAY ROAD: A 22-year-old man was taken home after he was found drunk outside Thursday afternoon. He was reportedly stumbling around on Lakeway Road. When officers arrived, they saw him fall off of the sidewalk and into the roadway. He admitted to drinking multiple shots of alcohol earlier in the day, and he had an open bottle of vodka on him, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. He was taken to his home, and he was warned about being drunk in public.
VANDALISM
6500 BLOCK SWANSON ROAD: A 48-year-old man reported some parking signs at his business were vandalized some time Wednesday night or Thursday morning. A “no parking” sign was taken, a reserved parking sign had been reinstalled upside down and another reserved parking sign was removed and left on the ground, Wasson said. The stolen sign is worth $30 and there are no suspects. The investigation continues.
700 BLOCK EXPRESS DRIVE: A 27-year-old man said his 2003 Chevy was vandalized Thursday morning after an unknown person threw a cup of ranch dressing on his hood and windshield. His wife, 26, told officers it’s the third time something like that has happened, Wasson said. Cleanup costs are estimated at $20.
CRASH
600 BLOCK OLMSTEAD ROAD: No one was hurt or ticketed during a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. A 43-year-old woman was driving a 2009 GMC east on Olmstead when she ran into a 2017 Ford Expedition, driven by a 39-year-old man. The crash was caused by the man not yielding to the GMC. The man told deputies he was used to there not being much traffic on the road, and he did not look before merging, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. Damage is more than $1,000 and no one was ticketed.
BOXELDER ROAD AND GARNER LAKE ROAD: No one was hurt or ticketed after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. A 40-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Hyundai and was stopped at the intersection. A 71-year-old man in a 2023 Ram was behind her. The light turned green and the man, who wasn’t paying attention, accelerated before the Hyundai started moving. He rear-ended the car and caused more than $1,000 in damage, Wasson said. No tickets were issued.
CAM-PLEX: A 21-year-old woman said her 2022 Ford Bronco was backed into by a 15-year-old boy in a golf cart Wednesday. They had agreed to handle the issue without law enforcement, but she got an estimate back from a body shop, and it came in at more than $1,000, so a report was required, Wasson said. No tickets were issued.
