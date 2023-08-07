DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
GURLEY AVENUE AND WARLOW DRIVE: Police are investigating an incident where a car pushed an empty vehicle into a fence Friday evening. A 20-year-old woman called police after seeing a silver Buick pushing an unoccupied Chevy SUV east on Warlow Drive Friday. After crossing the intersection with Gurley, the Buick pushed the Chevy off of the road and into a chain link fence owned by Greg’s Welding. The Buick then left the scene, continuing east on Warlow. Officers found the SUV in the fence and called its registered owner, who said she’d sold the vehicle four years ago, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Damages are more than $1,000, and the Chevy was towed. The investigation continues.
CRASH
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY AND MADISON STREET: A 29-year-old man was ticketed after causing a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. A 16-year-old girl was driving south on Highway 59 when the 29-year-old, who was driving north on Highway 59 in a 2018 Dodge, tried to turn on to Madison Street. The girl’s vehicle, which was not included in the police report, hit the Dodge and knocked it into a 1987 Ford, driven by a 17-year-old boy, Wasson said. Damage was more than $1,000 and the girl was taken to the hospital for wrist pain. The man was ticketed for failure to yield and for driving with no ignition interlock device.
HORSE CREEK ROAD: A cow survived after it was hit by a 19-year-old man Sunday night. The 19-year-old’s father reported the crash to deputies, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The 19-year-old hit the cow in his 2010 black Chrysler Town and Country van at about 50 mph. Although the van was totaled and had heavy front end damage, no one was injured and the cow was still alive. Reynolds said the landowner and cow’s owner will be notified.
BREACH OF PEACE
JACK’S LIQUOR: Police are investigating an incident where a man pushed another man into a liquor shelf Sunday night. A 34-year-old bartender told police that an unknown man and woman walked into the store, and the man approached another man, mentioned a previous issue between the two and then shoved him into a display shelf with liquor bottles on it. About $89 worth of liquor was destroyed, Wasson said. The suspect was described as being white, older and heavyset, standing about 6 feet tall and dressed in jeans and a white shirt. Police are awaiting video footage of the incident.
FOOTHILLS BOULEVARD: Two boys, 9 and 13, called police to report being threatened by some people in a pickup Friday night. They said they were riding their bicycles on Foothills Boulevard when a white truck with four males pulled up to them and told the boys that if they didn’t speed up, they would be assaulted. One of the males in the truck also said they were going to take the boys’ bikes. The boys sped up and went home, where they called police, Wasson said. Officers were unable to find the truck.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
3800 BLOCK LUNAR AVENUE: A 42-year-old woman was arrested for domestic battery Sunday night. A 34-year-old man told police his wife, the 42-year-old, hit him in the face during an argument. His lip was bruised and swollen, and there was blood on the inside of his mouth. He also had scratches on his stomach. The woman denied hitting her husband during the argument, but admitted she might have hit him when he picked her up to remove her from a room, Wasson said. She was taken to jail for domestic violence battery.
WEAPONS OFFENSE
BOXELDER ROAD AND SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A report was forwarded to the county attorney after deputies pulled over a 29-year-old man for an illegal lane change Saturday night. Deputies saw a pistol in plain view in the vehicle and found that the man was disqualified from owning or possessing a gun, Reynolds said. A 28-year-old man told deputies that the gun was his and he had left it in his vehicle, which he’d allowed the 29-year-old to use.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
MENARDS: A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with children in the car Sunday afternoon. A 58-year-old woman called police after seeing a Chevy driving erratically in the parking lot of Menards. Police spoke to the driver, the 40-year-old man, who admitted to drinking before driving to the store. They could smell alcohol on his breath, and he showed other signs of being drunk. His two 4-year-old daughters were in the car with him. He was arrested for DUI with children under 18 in the vehicle, Wasson said. The children were released to another family member.
WELFARE CHECK
HIGHWAY 59: Deputies went to the area after receiving reports of a kid walking on the highway Sunday evening. Deputies found a 43-year-old man walking on the highway who said he was fine and was simply walking to Fort Collins, Colorado, because his grandmother had recently died, Reynolds said.
THEFT
300 BLOCK BOXELDER ROAD: An 18-year-old man called police after seeing someone riding what he believed to be his brother’s stolen bicycle Friday night. He said he was in the parking lot when he saw a man riding a purple bike on South Emerson Avenue. The man on the bike crossed Boxelder Road and went into the parking lot. The 18-year-old recognized the bike as one that belonged to his brother and began recording the man on the bike, Wasson said. The bike, which is an unknown make and model with an unknown value, is purple and had been missing since June, but it hadn’t been reported to the police as stolen. When the suspect learned he was being recorded, he threatened to assault the 18-year-old, then rode off. Police were unable to find the suspect, and the investigation continues.
1100 BLOCK SOUTH GURLEY AVENUE: A 32-year-old man said his bicycle was stolen Friday afternoon. He said that between noon and 7 p.m., his blue Haro BMX-style bike was taken from a bike rack. The bike, worth between $250 and $350, had last been seen locked to the bike rack, Wasson said.
DRUGS
HIGHWAY 50: Charges are pending after a package at the UPS Store was found to have edibles and leaf marijuana Friday morning. An employee called deputies to report the package and Reynolds said they are now trying to find who the package was intended for.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
WARRIOR ROAD: Someone reported a suspicious gold Honda Pilot that had passed around the neighborhood multiple times Saturday night. Deputies found the vehicle and spoke with three juveniles inside who said they were looking for an injured rabbit, Reynolds said. No action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.