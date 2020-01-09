1400 BLOCK MICHELLE STREET: Isaiah Santiago, 24, was arrested for allegedly beating up a 21-year-old woman at his home Thursday morning. The woman said he threw her on the bed, struck her on the head multiple times and choked her. At one point he swung a knife at her, but it did not connect. He later allegedly choked her again while she was trying to leave, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. The woman received “substantial” injuries to her face, head and neck. The report does not state if she was taken to the hospital. Santiago said that after the two got into a verbal argument she kicked him in the stomach. The incident escalated from there. Santiago faces charges of aggravated assault and battery, two counts of strangulation of a household member and domestic assault, Wasson said.
