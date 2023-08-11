DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
900 BLOCK EAST EIGHTH STREET: A 44-year-old man was arrested on two felony charges for allegedly strangling and cutting his 35-year-old girlfriend Thursday afternoon. The woman called police to report that her boyfriend, David Smith, had strangled her. Smith left the scene before officers arrived, but they found him near Boxelder Road and Butler Spaeth Road. They learned Smith cut the woman with a boxcutter on Wednesday. There were signs of injuries on the woman’s neck and a cut on her left wrist, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Smith was arrested for strangulation of a household member and aggravated assault, both felonies, as well as domestic violence battery.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: Charges are pending for a 38-year-old inmate who destroyed four windows in the jail Thursday morning. He used a metal rod from a mop bucket to break out four large windows in his block. Damage is expected to be more than $1,000. Estimates will be coming, along with a felony destruction of property charge for the inmate, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. In July, the man threw poop and urine at detention officers in an attempt to get sent to prison.
WARRANT
MONTGOMERY ROAD: A 46-year-old man was arrested on a U.S. Marshals warrant Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office was notified by the U.S. Marshals that the 46-year-old was working on an oil rig in Campbell County, and that he had a warrant out of Laramie County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and stalking. Deputies responded to the rig, about 10 miles off of Montgomery Road, and arrested the man, Reynolds said.
300 BLOCK EAST SECOND STREET: A 52-year-old woman was arrested on two warrants Thursday evening. Police contacted her after she was seen yelling at cars as they drove by. She had a municipal warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of intoxication, as well as a county warrant for failing to appear on original charges of no registration, driving under suspension and failure to comply with court orders, Wasson said.
1700 BLOCK HIGHWAY 14-16: A Powder River Transportation employee said a 2004 white Interstate bumper-pull enclosed trailer, valued at $8,000, was missing from the business. The trailer is believed to have gone missing between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
BREACH OF PEACE
800 BLOCK CAMEL DRIVE: A 61-year-old man was ticketed for breach of peace Thursday morning. A 23-year-old man told police the 61-year-old followed him into the parking lot of McDonald’s after he passed the older man while driving north on Highway 59. The older man was upset about being passed, and he pulled up alongside the younger man and yelled profanities at him, Wasson said. The older man had been driving slower than the posted speed limit.
HANK’S BAR: A 33-year-old bar employee was punched in the face Thursday night. He was escorting a man out of the bar after the man had been asked to leave, and the man punched him in the face. The man left with two others in a white Ford Transit. The victim did not know the suspect and did not want to pursue charges, Reynolds said. Deputies patrolled the area but could not find the van.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.