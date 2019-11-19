SOUTH 4J ROAD: A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug and alcohol offenses after being pulled over Monday night. The woman was driving a Plymouth Neon when she turned onto South 4J Road before being stopped for not having visible registration. The “extremely nervous” woman was shaking and displaying signs of being under the influence, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. She admitted to using marijuana. After giving consent for a vehicle search, officers located a 10th of a gram of meth. She was arrested for possession of meth and no proof of insurance. After she was taken to the Campbell County jail, where she failed a field sobriety test and was charged with driving while under the influence, officers located a gram of meth in her bra and a 10th of a gram of suspected heroin. There are no charges for heroin possession until tests are conducted on it, Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.