ASSAULT
WYODAK ROAD: A 32-year-old man was ticketed for battery Friday morning when he allegedly hit a 46-year-old man in the head multiple times. The 46-year-old called deputies to report that he’d been assaulted in the Wyodak Mine parking lot, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Deputies spoke with both men who said tension had been building between them for some time and road rage Friday morning led to the 32-year-old hitting the older man in the head.
FRAUD
2300 BLUFFS RIDGE DRIVE: A 36-year-old man reported getting emails and text messages Friday afternoon from someone claiming to be an INTERPOL agent from France. This agent claimed to have nude photos of the man, and that the man could avoid being arrested if he paid the agent $50,000. The man has not paid out any money, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
INTERSTATE 90: A 22-year-old passenger in a 2013 Ford F-250 called deputies to report that a man in a gray Toyota Tacoma drove by and pointed a pistol at himself and the driver of the Ford Friday evening, Reynolds said. Highway patrol troopers stopped a 44-year-old man in the Tacoma near the Rozet exit and arrested him for reckless endangerment with a firearm, possession of a pill or capsule and improper displaying of license plates, according to the arrest log.
STRUCTURE FIRE
BEECH STREET: Deputies saw a fire at a home on Beech Street while on patrol early Sunday morning. Deputies reported the fire to the fire department and went to the home, which had flames coming from the roof, Reynolds said. There was a lot of smoke inside and the center of the home was burning. No one was at home at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation, according to the fire department’s news release.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
SECOND STREET AND BURMA AVENUE: A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of meth early Sunday morning. The man was swerving across lanes in a 2012 Dodge Ram 2000 and drug paraphernalia was found in the truck, along with about 0.63 grams of meth. Reynolds said the man’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.10%.
WARLOW DRIVE AND BURMA AVENUE: Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man for DUI at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Reynolds said the man ran through a flashing red light and admitted to drinking. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16% and was ticketed for DUI, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license and a red light violation.
LAKEWAY ROAD AND 4J ROAD: A 29-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday morning. She was driving a 2016 Ford truck and was pulled over after she drove over a curb and ran through a flashing red light. She was arrested after performing poorly on sobriety tests, Wasson said.
BUTLER-SPAETH ROAD AND NINTH STREET: A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early Saturday morning. He was driving a 1998 Dodge truck and was pulled over running through a stop sign. He was drunk and uncooperative with officers, Wasson said, and he was arrested for DUI.
SHOPLIFTING
WALMART: Store employees reported a 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were seen not scanning items at the self-checkout Sunday afternoon. There were eight items worth $60 that were not scanned, Wasson said. After reviewing the video footage, it’s not clear whether the two were unaware that the items weren’t scanning, and the man paid for the eight items. No action was taken.
DOLLAR GENERAL: A 25-year-old woman was ticketed for shoplifting Sunday night. She was caught putting $28.53 worth of miscellaneous items into her purse, and she was ticketed. She, along with a 28-year-old man who was with her, was trespassed from the store, Wasson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
YES HOUSE: A 16-year-old boy was ticketed for destruction of property Saturday afternoon. YES House staff reported the boy had punched walls in a bathroom wall because he was upset about the facility’s rules, Wasson said. Damage is less than $1,000.
ESCAPE
VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA: A 38-year-old man did not come back from work Friday and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database. Jess Allred, a client at the facility for an original charge of criminal trespassing in Sweetwater County, went to work at about 7 a.m. Friday and never checked back in that night. Deputies have not been able to contact him, Reynolds said.
THEFT
DOUBLE TREE ROAD: A 30-year-old man reported a black 8.5-foot flatbed trailer stolen Saturday afternoon. The man said that the trailer was stolen between March 18 and Saturday. He owns the property in Rozet but doesn’t live there and there are no suspects, Reynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.