1000 GURLEY AVENUE: A 26-year-old woman reported that her 25-year-old husband choked her with his hand during an argument at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. She also said that he prevented her from leaving their apartment. The husband denied choking the woman but said that at one point she placed his hand on her throat, Wasson said. There were no visible signs of injury, but the woman agreed to go to the hospital to get photos taken with an SDFI camera, which is able to show pre-bruising and bruises. Officers will follow up in a day or two to check for signs of injury with more photos from the camera. If there are signs, they will arrest the 25-year-old man.
