200 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: A 28-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and marijuana Monday afternoon. An apartment employee reported smelling marijuana then called the police. Officers found the 28-year-old and two 22-year-old men in a parking lot. The men admitted to being inside an apartment before trying to leave. A pipe with marijuana was found in the 28-year-old’s backpack and about a gram of meth was discovered in his vehicle. Officers then talked to thea 21-year-old woman in the apartment the men were in, which smelled of marijuana. She refused to give officers a consent to search, but they eventually got one and later found 2 grams of THC wax and 1 gram of meth. Her children were taken away and sent to their biological father, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.