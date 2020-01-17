2600 BLOCK LEDOUX AVENUE: A 30-year-old woman was hospitalized after a physical fight with her 27-year-old boyfriend at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The woman was taken to the hospital where she told officers that she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument that turned to her boyfriend physically removing a soda bottle from her mouth. The woman said that he then struck her with his hand and threw her to the ground several times where she hit her head and lost consciousness, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. Once she regained consciousness her boyfriend was gone. He then later turned himself in where he was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence battery.
