LITTLE POWDER ROAD: A pickup truck full of teenagers led deputies on an early morning chase at speeds of over 120 mph through Gillette Saturday morning. When deputies tried stopping the black Dodge pickup truck for leaving its lane on Highway 59, it took off through the town. When it eventually stopped, the driver and passenger ran away and three teenagers stayed in the backseat. Alcohol was found inside and the 17-year-old boy, and two girls, 17 and 16, in the backseat were ticketed for minor in possession of alcohol. The driver left his wallet in the truck and was identified as an 18-year-old man. He was not contacted, but has pending charges for eluding, reckless driving and multiple other traffic violations, Cpl. Marlene Sharpe said.
