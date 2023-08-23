FRAUD
600 BLOCK EAST LARAMIE STREET: A 47-year-old man is out $30,000 after falling victim to a crypto-romance scam. The fraud was reported Tuesday to the Sheriff’s Office and involved the man messaging with someone posing as a romantic partner who convinced him to buy and send cryptocurrency online. Part of the scam involved asking the man to pay a transaction fee to transfer funds and buy the cryptocurrency. He is out $30,000 and there are no suspects, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
INTERFERENCE
800 BLOCK EAST FIFTH STREET: A 16-year-old girl was arrested for interference with a peace officer after allegedly kicking and kneeing police officers multiple times Tuesday afternoon. Officers helped a Department of Family Services employee who was trying to transfer the girl to the YES House but the girl refused to leave. She continued to resist leaving while officers were there and eventually began kicking and kneeing them when they tried taking her. She was instead arrested for interference and taken to jail, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
BLACKMAIL
1600 BLOCK ECHETA ROAD: A 31-year-old avoided sending money to an unknown person who tried blackmailing him out of $500. He said the unknown person added him on TikTok early Tuesday morning and he and the alleged woman began messaging. The person requested an inappropriate photo from him then demanded $500 in order to not share it online, Wasson said.
FIGHT
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: No action was taken after a fight was reported between two inmates who wouldn’t corroborate whether they fought. Jail video showed them argue near the phone and enter a fighting stance, but they then moved out of the camera’s view and wouldn’t tell jail guards what happened, Reynolds said.
DRUGS
INTERSTATE 90: A 43-year-old man was arrested for using meth Tuesday night after he ran out of gas, was seen walking on the interstate and given a ride into town by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. While driving him into town, the trooper suspected the man was on meth and when they returned to his vehicle, a drug dog indicated drugs were in the vehicle. Meth paraphernalia was found and the man was driven back into town — to jail, Reynolds said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
WEST SECOND STREET AND ROHAN AVENUE: A 32-year-old man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol early Wednesday morning after he was stopped for speeding 37 mph in a 30 mph zone. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.14%, Reynolds said.
BATTERY
400 BLOCK LONGMONT STREET: An investigation continues into a 34-year-old woman who reported Tuesday that she knocked on a door and a 49-year-old man answered and assaulted her. She said he grabbed her and pushed her down, then pushed her again when she stood up. Police talked to him and he said he answered the door and she kicked him, then he pushed her. A 25-year-old woman who witnessed the exchange backed up his story. The investigation is ongoing, Wasson said.
