300 BLOCK TIMOTHY STREET: A 14-year-old boy took a gold Ford Explorer belonging to the father of a friend for a brief ride Thursday morning. Officers located the vehicle traveling at slow speeds, but then it drove faster after the driver saw the patrol car. The vehicle was later located unoccupied. The 40-year-old owner was contacted and agreed to let officers search the vehicle. Two stolen speakers, a wallet belonging to a 40-year-old woman and a vaping device were found in the car. The owner’s 14-year-old son reportedly gave the keys to one his friends without permission. The officer contacted the friend, who admitted to driving the car. He was ticketed for unauthorized use and no valid driver’s license. He had another 14-year-old as a passenger in the vehicle, who admitted to owning the vaping device and he was ticketed for tobacco use. The investigation continues regarding the stolen speakers and wallet, Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn said.
