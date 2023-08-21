DANGEROUS MISSILES
2400 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: Police are investigating a shooting where a boy was shot in the eye with a BB Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy who was holding a BB gun when a BB was fired, hitting his 8-year-old relative in the eye, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The 8-year-old was taken to the hospital and later transferred out of state to be treated. The 15-year-old said the shooting was accidental and the investigation continues.
TRAFFIC CRASH
FOURTH STREET AND KENDRICK AVENUE: A 63-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon. She was crossing Fourth Street when she was hit by a blue Ford, driven by a 65-year-old man. She had possible injuries to her arm, shoulder and hip, and she was taken to the hospital. The crash is still under investigation, Wasson said.
DOGWOOD AVENUE AND LAKEWAY ROAD: A 26-year-old woman was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. She was driving a 2021 GMC and was turning east onto Lakeway Road. She did not see a 2003 Subaru, driven by a 71-year-old man, and the two vehicles collided. The man hit his head on the steering wheel and was evaluated by EMS. A 1-year-old boy in the GMC also was evaluated on scene, Wasson said. No one was hospitalized, and the woman was ticketed for a stop sign violation.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: Animal Control is investigating after a dog was reportedly seen hanging out of a window by a chain Saturday afternoon. A 24-year-old woman called police after seeing the dog, a 5-year-old border collie mix, hanging off of the ground. It was taken down before officers arrived. The dog had several scabs and wounds to its face and snout, Wasson said. The dog was taken to Animal Control, and a 56-year-old woman was identified as the dog’s owner. Officers have yet to contact the owner, and the investigation continues.
INTOXICATION
WRIGHT BOULEVARD: A drunken man was nearly hit by traffic early Monday morning after a 20-year-old man found him sleeping in the road. The 20-year-old called deputies to report the 53-year-old man passed out along the road. The younger man said the 53-year-old appeared drunk and he had almost ran him over because the 53-year-old was lying in the street. Deputies spoke to the 53-year-old who admitted to drinking too much and almost fell twice while speaking with deputies. They took him to jail where he had a blood alcohol content level of 0.183%, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
COLLINS ROAD AND BADGER AVENUE: A 19-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Saturday night after he was seen in a ditch. A 44-year-old woman called police after seeing three males lying in a ditch. She became suspicious after the males — two 19-year-olds and a 15-year-old — waited for her to pass before standing up and running toward Garner Lake Road, Wasson said. One of the 19-year-olds stood in the roadway, and a driver swerved to avoid hitting him. The males were uncooperative when speaking with officers, and one of the 19-year-olds was arrested for intoxication and minor in consumption. The other two had not been drinking and were not ticketed, Wasson said.
HIT AND RUN
2600 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: Police are investigating a hit and run that took place Friday evening. An 18-year-old woman was driving a 2009 Volkswagen on Highway 59, and she was in the turn lane waiting to turn into Albertsons. The vehicle in front of her, a blue 1990s Chevy Tahoe, backed up and struck the Volkswagen. A woman got out of the Tahoe, checked her rear bumper and asked the 18-year-old to not call the police. She got back into the Tahoe and continued driving, Wasson said. Damage is more than $1,000, and the investigation continues.
DRUGS
SECOND STREET AND BROOKS AVENUE: Deputies arrested a 49-year-old man for drug possession early Sunday morning. The man made an improper turn onto Second Street where he was stopped in his light blue Dodge van. Reynolds said Torque, a drug dog, indicated on the van and deputies found about 0.75 grams of crystal meth with packaging, along with drug paraphernalia suspected to contain fentanyl. The man was arrested for possession of meth and driving with a suspended license.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
INTERSTATE 90: The Sheriff’s Office assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Moorcroft Police Department with stopping the driver of a white lifted pickup who had reportedly pointed a pistol at several other drivers Sunday evening when leaving the Coffee Cup Fuel Stop in Moorcroft. The truck had left the gas station and was headed west on the interstate. Deputies and troopers performed a high risk stop on the truck, Reynolds said, and held three men in the truck for the Moorcroft Police Department. No weapons were found in the pickup and the police department interviewed and then released the three men.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
100 BLOCK WEST FOURTH STREET: A 25-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence Friday morning. Her boyfriend, 27, said she hit him after they were in an argument. He said she hit him in the face and also put her hands around his neck. There was redness on his neck and face, and he also had video of the assault, Wasson said. The woman left before police arrived, but they talked to her later. She admitted to hitting her boyfriend and she was arrested for domestic violence assault.
FIRE
NORTH LANDFILL ROAD: Firefighters and county public works employees put out a large fire at the dump. The fire began early Sunday morning, according to the Campbell County Fire Department press release.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
LARAMIE STREET: A 29-year-old woman who didn’t use a turn signal leaving Boot Hill early Saturday morning was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Deputies saw the woman swerving in her 2014 Chevy Captiva before they pulled her over. She was arrested for drunken driving and had a blood alcohol content level of 0.09% at the jail, Reynolds said.
FIGHT
JAIL: Two inmates will be dealt with through rule violations after having a brief fight over a television remote Sunday afternoon. Detention center employees reported the fight between a 65-year-old man and 19-year-old man in Q Block and when deputies arrived, the two were arguing. Reynolds said the fight was minimal and there were no injuries.
HARASSMENT
4200 BLOCK LONGHORN AVENUE: A 24-year-old man said he matched with a woman on the dating app Hinge last week and they were supposed to meet up, but he decided against it. A few days later, on Sunday afternoon, he got a text from an unknown number claiming to be a detective with Exploited Children, and that there was a warrant for his arrest. The man said he didn’t engage in any inappropriate messages, Wasson said. He called the number, but it no longer worked. The investigation continues.
ANIMAL BITE
WALK-IN CLINIC: Deputies spoke with the mother of a 6-year-old boy who was taken to the clinic after being bit by a 10-year-old border collie Saturday morning. The boy was being watched by a babysitter when the dog snapped at the boy after he grabbed the dog and put his face near it, Reynolds said. The dog is up-to-date on vaccines and is now in quarantine. The boy had a cut on his lip and cheekbone.
