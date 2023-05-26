DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
2500 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: A 26-year-old woman found two windows on her black 2010 Dodge had been broken Thursday morning. There were two large holes in the front and rear passenger side windows, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. A witness told police the windows were intact at 8 a.m., and the damage, estimated at $700, was discovered at 8:20 a.m. The woman did not find anything missing from the vehicle. About two hours later, she called police after finding two THC cartridges on the passenger side floorboard. She believes they may have been left by whoever broke the window. Police are awaiting video footage and the investigation continues.
WAY STATION: A 44-year-old man was ticketed for destruction of property Thursday afternoon. A 33-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Buick to pick up her 31-year-old cousin from the Way Station. When the 33-year-old arrived, the man, who is the 31-year-old’s boyfriend, came outside, picked up a rock and threw it at the Buick, breaking the back windshield, Wasson said. Damage is estimated at $300 and the man was ticketed.
BREACH OF PEACE
300 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: An 18-year-old man was ticketed for breach of peace after allegedly threatening his mother Thursday. The mom, 46, said he had been threatening her after they got into an argument. After speaking with the man, police told him he could not stay at the home for the night. His probation officer was contacted and he was ticketed for verbal breach of peace, Wasson said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
BISON AVENUE AND HIGHWAY 387: A 22-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early Friday morning. She was driving a 2018 Honda Fit and was pulled over by deputies for swerving. She was headed southwest on Highway 387 and veered right, straddling the fog line, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. She admitted to drinking three shots and one beer earlier in the night. She was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. At the jail, her blood alcohol content was 0.13%.
INTOXICATION
NATIONAL 9 INN: A 52-year-old man was arrested for intoxication early Friday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., police were called out to the motel for a report of the man causing a disturbance. They found the man lying on a couch in the lobby and he was drunk. He would not give officers an address and he was unwilling to call anyone to help him, so he was taken to jail, Wasson said.
2100 BLOCK 4J ROAD: A 38-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Thursday morning. Officers saw him stumbling near the roadway. He’d been contacted by deputies and police about 15 minutes earlier because he was crawling and rolling around in the Skate Park and chasing two people at the library. The man was drunk and he was arrested, Wasson said.
DRUGS
200 BLOCK IROQUOIS LANE: Four teens were ticketed for drug use Thursday morning. A 36-year-old woman found her 16-year-old son and three other juveniles asleep in her son’s room. The other three included two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl. Police learned all four of them had used marijuana, so they all were ticketed for use of a controlled substance and their parents were notified, Wasson said.
TRAFFIC CRASH
SECOND STREET AND OSBORNE AVENUE: A 17-year-old girl was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Thursday. She was driving a 2010 Cadillac and wasn’t paying attention when she rear-ended a 2023 Chevy, driven by a 52-year-old woman. No one was hurt and the girl was ticketed for improper lookout. Damage is more than $1,000, Wasson said.
