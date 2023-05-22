DRUNKEN DRIVING
GARNER LAKE ROAD: Two Cam-plex employees called police early Monday morning to report two men had gotten into a fight in a white sedan. One man with a bloody face, 65, got out of the vehicle and the other man drove away. Officers found the vehicle and stopped it for going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. A 33-year-old man was driving the white Volkswagen, had a can of beer in the car and was drunk. The man is the 65-year-old man’s nephew and the two had gotten into a fight over car keys because the older man didn’t want his nephew to drive, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Ultimately, the 33-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, open container and no driver’s license. The 65-year-old didn’t want to press charges for assault.
COUNTRY CLUB ROAD AND TORREY PINES COURT: Police arrested a 22-year-old man for DUI after a 35-year-old man asked officers to check on a man sleeping in his vehicle early Sunday morning. The 35-year-old told officers the man had been driving a white Ford around the neighborhood before stopping and idling for another 45 minutes. Officers found the 22-year-old asleep in the vehicle and clearly drunk and arrested him for DUI, Wasson said.
HIGHWAY 59: An 18-year-old woman was ticketed for minor in possession of alcohol after she was pulled over for speeding and admitted to drinking. She also had a nicotine vape cartridge on her but agreed to destroy it to avoid another ticket. It’s unclear what her blood alcohol content was. She was unable to find someone to give her a ride so the deputy drove her home, Matheny said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
1000 BLOCK STANLEY AVENUE: A 31-year-old man called police after he saw a woman, 25, running from her home and chased by a 25-year-old man Sunday evening. The 31-year-old said he heard the two yelling and found the woman on the ground and a white Cadillac driving away. Officers spoke with the woman who had a bruise on her forehead and said the 25-year-old had hit her. She was evaluated at the hospital and the man later called EMS. The man had fled the county but said he had a cut on his head from the woman hitting him with a power tool. He told officers he was going to the hospital in Sundance but police didn’t find him there, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BOOT HILL: The investigation continues into a man who allegedly threatened to go to his vehicle and get a gun early Saturday morning. The man was described as in his early 20s with red hair and facial tattoos. Before officers arrived, a 36-year-old security guard confronted the other man when he came back into the business from the parking lot with an airsoft pistol. The man then fled, Wasson said.
RUNAWAY
800 BLOCK MOUNTAIN VIEW DRIVE: A 15-year-old boy hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon, when his father, 48, initially reported an assault. The man said his son had assaulted him because he told the boy that he couldn’t leave the home. The boy left before officers arrived and on Sunday the boy still hadn’t returned home and his father reported him as a runaway, Wasson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
MORAN RANCH ROAD: A 17-year-old boy was seen spinning cookies in a black Dodge pickup truck on the east side of the road Friday. He was given a trespass warning because he was on someone else’s property and deputies told him to contact the land owner to see if there were any damages to the pasture, Matheny said.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
WRIGHT JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL: The principal reported smelling alcohol on an 18-year-old student’s breath Sunday. She admitted to drinking half of a beer and was ticketed for minor in consumption of alcohol, Matheny said.
FAMILY FIGHT
MORTON STREET: A 37-year-old woman reported a possible protection order violation Sunday when her husband, a 71-year-old man, was seen on the property in violation of the order. He’s allowed on the property to feed the horses and was warned to stay away from the house until notified that the woman has moved out, Matheny said.
LIVESTOCK
COAL TRAIN ROAD: A deputy spotted several people trying to catch a large mule running at large Friday. They were able to corral the mule and bring it home. “We helped (herd) the mule back to his pasture,” Matheny said.
ANTELOPE ROAD: Deputies were called about a mile into Antelope Road for the report of an antelope that had been hit on the roadway, but there was no antelope found on Antelope Road. “We changed the name to Non-Antelope Road,” Matheny said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
400 BLOCK NORTH BOXELDER ROAD: A 27-year-old man reported three tires cut and both windshield wipers broken on his 2000 Chevy Saturday morning. Wasson said the damage happened sometime between 4-8:30 a.m. and there’s about $1,000 worth in damage.
THEFT
WHITE’S ENERGY MOTORS: A 32-year-old man and 39-year-old man reported a Dodge truck that was left at the service department had four missing tires and wheels Friday morning. Wasson said the loss is estimated at $3,000 and the investigation continues.
CRASH
HIGHWAY 50: A 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for leg pain after a one-car rollover Sunday. Suspected meth was found outside of the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am and Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the investigation, Matheny said.
