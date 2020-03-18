12TH STREET AND HIGHWAY 59: A 33-year-old man was transported to Campbell County Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries Tuesday evening. A 20-year-old woman was getting ready to turn onto Highway 59 driving a 2015 Chevrolet when she was rear-ended by a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle driven by the 33-year-old man. Multiple witnesses reported at the time that he and another motorcyclist were racing at a “high rate of speed” southbound on Highway 59 before crashing. The other man was driving a burnt orange chopper-style motorcycle that fell on the ground. He got up and left on his bike. The 33-year-old was taken to the hospital and ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol, not having a valid driver’s license, having expired registration and exhibition of speed. Damages were more than $1,000, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
