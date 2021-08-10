HIGHWAY 50 NEAR MOORE ROAD: A 26-year-old California man was arrested for felony possession of meth with intent to deliver early Tuesday morning. He was a passenger in a 2019 VW Jetta, driven by a 20-year-old woman, that was stopped south of Savageton for speeding 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The stop was made on Highway 50 about 42 miles south of Gillette. Deputies could smell the odor of a controlled substance, and they searched the car. They found 3 ounces of suspected meth and 2 ounces of suspected marijuana. The woman was arrested for possession of marijuana edibles, and the man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver. Deputy Kyle Borgialli said it’s tricky to put a value on the meth, since it depends on the amount that is sold. An eighth of an ounce goes for between $100 and $150, he said. But 1 gram of meth goes for about $100, and there are 28 grams in an ounce, so based on that price, 3 ounces would be worth $8,400.
