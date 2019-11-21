WYOMING HIGHWAY 59 AND EAST LAKEWAY ROAD: A 28-year-old man was arrested on two warrants after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon. The man was driving a 1998 maroon Ford F-150 when he hit a semitrailer driven by a 51-year-old man. There were no injuries, but during the investigation it was discovered the younger man had a Natrona County warrant for failing to pay on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a city of Gillette municipal warrant for failing to pay fines related to an intoxication arrest. The 28-year-old also was ticketed for hit and run, speed too fast for conditions and no insurance, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
