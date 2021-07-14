ALAMO INN: A report of a stolen wallet Tuesday night led to two people being arrested on suspicion of drug possession and theft. A 55-year-old man said his wallet was stolen from his motel room. Through video surveillance, staff identified a suspect, who was staying in another motel room. Officers went to that room, where they talked to a 21-year-old man and his 23-year-old wife. They searched the room and found the wallet, as well as 3 grams of suspected meth, 0.4 grams of liquid meth and 14 grams of suspected marijuana, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. The woman said the drugs belonged to her. Officers also learned that the couple’s vehicle, a 2013 Audi, was reported stolen out of Arapahoe County, Colorado. The woman admitted to taking the car from a dealership, and her husband said he knew it was stolen. The woman was arrested on three drug possession charges, as well as possession of stolen property. The man was arrested for theft and possession of stolen property.
