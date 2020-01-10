FOURTH STREET AND BROOKS AVENUE: A 39-year-old woman was ticketed after causing a crash that sent three people to the hospital Thursday morning. The woman was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 on Brooks Avenue and did not stop at the stop sign, said Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn. She turned onto Fourth Street in front of a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by a 34-year-old man. The two vehicles collided. A 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters. She and two other passengers in the Explorer, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 39-year-old woman was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign. The SUV was totaled and the pickup had extensive damage. The truck also hit the sign at Simply The Best Hair Salon.
