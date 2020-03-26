MCDONALD’S: A group of teenagers were ticketed for underage drinking at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Police were told there was a car in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s on Camel Drive that had teenagers drinking alcohol. Officers found the car, a black Chevy, and when they approached it, someone threw a can of Bud Light out of the window. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. His passengers included two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. One of the 17-year-olds, the 18-year-old and the girl were all ticketed for being minors under the influence of alcohol. All of the passengers were released to their guardians.
