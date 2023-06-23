FRAUD
1200 BLOCK RAYMOND STREET: A 60-year-old man is out more than $2,000 after being the victim of a scam Thursday afternoon. The man, who was staying at the Volunteers of America halfway house, received a call from a woman claiming to be a law enforcement officer. The caller said the man had multiple warrants for his arrest, and the bonds for him totaled $2,205. The man was instructed to go to a Coinstar and pay the bonds in order to avoid jail time. The man did pay the requested amount of $2,205, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The investigation continues.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
NORTH HIGHWAY 59: A 49-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday night after he was seen parked in the opposite lane of traffic. He was driving a 2005 Chevy pickup on Highway 59, and someone called him in as a possible drunken driver. He was found at milepost 120 on Highway 59, a few miles north of Gillette. His truck was parked in the opposite lane of travel and he was asleep, Reynolds said. He was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. At the jail his blood alcohol content was 0.167%.
THEFT
1600 BLOCK HIGHWAY 14-16: A 24-year-old man said he lost his wallet in the parking lot of the east Maverik gas station when he was there at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Since then, there have been three unauthorized charges on his cards totaling $38.63. He reported those charges to his bank and the police are awaiting surveillance footage, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
4400 BLOCK TATE AVENUE: A 75-year-old woman called police Thursday morning to report that her 2012 trailer was stolen. Officers took information and entered the trailer into a database as missing, Wasson said. Later that day, the woman called police to report that the trailer wasn’t stolen, and that her brother-in-law had moved it so that it wouldn’t get stolen.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
EASTSIDE RV’S: A 58-year-old woman reported an unknown person entered her fifth-wheel camper while it was parked in the 1200 block of Highway 14-16. Her husband, 60, went to pick up the RV Friday and found that it had been entered and rummaged through. Items from their camper were found in the parking lot a couple of campers away, Wasson said. Nothing has been reported stolen at this time and the investigation continues.
REFUSAL TO LEAVE
JACK’S LIQUOR: A 31-year-old woman was arrested after refusing to leave the bar Thursday night. Bar staff asked her several times to leave, but she refused, saying that she was a paying customer. Police were called, and they also asked the woman to leave, but she refused. They arrested her for refusal to leave, Wasson said.
