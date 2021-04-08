Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
300 BLOCK FRONTAGE ROAD: Early Thursday morning, officers and firefighters responded to a fire in a shop space. When the fire was put out and the shop ventilated, the 30-year-old man renting it told police an unknown person burnt garbage on the floor. He appeared intoxicated and a woman nearby, 30, told officers that he got very drunk, gathered his ex-girlfriend’s belongings and lit them on fire himself. She showed officers photos of him starting the fire. He was arrested for intoxication, Police Cpl. Dan Stroup said.
