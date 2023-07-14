CRASH
HIGHWAY 50: Two vehicles are totaled but no one was seriously injured after a deputy was rear-ended by a pickup Thursday morning south of Savageton. The deputy, 32, was traveling south on Highway 50 near mile marker 38 with his K-9, Boris. They were stopped at a construction zone when they were rear-ended by a 2017 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 39-year-old Douglas man. Both vehicles were totaled, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. A 12-year-old boy was a passenger in the pickup. All three people involved were taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries. Boris was taken to Animal Medical Center where he was treated and released. Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated the crash and ticketed the 39-year-old for careless driving, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
FRAUD
MONTGOMERY ROAD: A 61-year-old woman reported that a 69-year-old man may have defrauded her when she tried to buy some trees. She said she gave him $1,200 as a down payment for several trees, with the agreement that it would complete the transaction. He called her later and said he had trees stuck in Montana and that he needed $5,000 to get the trees to Wyoming. He asked to borrow the $5,000 from her, and she declined and hasn’t heard from him since. Several other people have reported being defrauded by the man, who was incarcerated in Johnson County as of last week, Matheny said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
2300 BLOCK SOUTH EMERSON AVENUE: A 28-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence battery after getting into a fight with a 25-year-old woman Thursday evening. The woman said the man was scaring her children, and she tried to get one of her young children off of the kitchen counter when the two adults got into a fight. The man had red marks and scratches on his chest, neck and back, and the woman had red marks on her neck and she lost a clump of hair, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The man was arrested.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
UNION CHAPEL ROAD: An unknown driver damaged a fence east of Sleepy Hollow Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, a 39-year-old woman reported that the night prior, someone drove through a fence several times. There were cattle on the property, and she worried that they would get onto the road. When deputies responded, they saw dual tire tracks that drove off the roadway, through the pasture and the fence before getting back onto the road. Silver lug nut covers, often used on semis, were found at the scene, Matheny said. Estimates on the damage is unknown at this time and the property owner was notified.
200 BLOCK EAST SUNSET DRIVE: A 15-year-old girl was ticketed for destruction of property Thursday afternoon. The girl and her grandmother, 57, got into an argument after the woman didn’t allow the girl to go to a birthday party. The grandmother said she locked herself in the bathroom after the girl started throwing and breaking things around the house, causing about $200 in damage. The girl also kicked a hole in the bathroom door, Wasson said.
SHOPLIFTING
SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE: Police are investigating a shoplifting that occurred on July 4. A 33-year-old employee said that at 12:13 a.m. July 4, an unknown man stole a Realtree camouflage minibike valued at $799. Police have video footage of the incident, and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.