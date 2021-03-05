PIZZA HUT: A 26-year-old woman was arrested for breach of peace and destruction of property at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday after she was unable to order a pizza. The woman walked up to the drive-thru window at the Pizza Hut on Boxelder Road and told employees she wanted to order a pizza. The manager told her the lobby was closed and she would need to order online, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. Upset by this, the woman pried open the glass door on the drive-thru window and climbed through. She took the credit card reader and threw it out onto Boxelder Road. Store employees went outside and told her to stop. She threw rocks at them, then walked away. After responding, a deputy told her she was not free to leave, but she kept walking away. She also resisted when a deputy tried to restrain her. Officers arrived and arrested the woman for breach of peace, destruction of property and interference. She caused about $300 in damage.
