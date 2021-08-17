2500 BLOCK OF SOUTH EMERSON DRIVE: At about 7:20 p.m. Monday, police officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Enzi Drive, Gillette Police Department Lt. Brent Wasson said. The 16-year-old driver was going to a home on Emerson Drive because a 6-year-old boy couldn’t wake up his 32-year-old father. Officers requested an ambulance and found the 32-year-old man unresponsive and locked in the home’s bathroom. The man eventually responded, but would not open the door, Wasson said. Firefighters opened the door. Wasson said it was apparent that the man had used heroin. The officers on the scene requested a search warrant and found a half-gram of heroin as well as paraphernalia. The man was taken to the hospital, and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, use of a controlled substance, and child endangerment. He also had an outstanding municipal warrant for failure to pay on a charge of shoplifting. The 6-year-old was taken into protective custody, Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.